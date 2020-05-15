Kenosha County lifts local stay-at-home order

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wi. — Kenosha County in Wisconsin is canceling its stay-at-home order, so businesses in the county can reopen without risk of penalty.

Kenosha was among the counties that issued local orders to stay at home until May 26, despite the state’s Supreme Court ruling. But legal counsel from Wisconsin’s counties association suggested the ruling includes local health departments.

Officials in Kenosha are strongly urging people to continue observing public health guidelines.

