Kane, Lake counties now at ‘substantial risk’ of COVID-19 transmission

Kane and Lake counties now join the rest of the Chicago suburbs and city for having a ‘substantial risk’ of COVID-19 transmission.

Data released by the CDC on Saturday shows a 67% increase in Kane County in the last week. Lake County’s new case rate jumped to 61% over the previous week.

On Tuesday, the CDC reserved course on some masking guidelines by saying that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas with “substantial” or “high” transmission.

The CDC described substantial transmission counties as having 50 to 99 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

Last week, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that they are aligning with the CDC’s updated recommendations for masking, as well as their updated recommendations for fully vaccinated people.