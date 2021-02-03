Kane, DuPage, McHenry and Lake counties move to Phase 4 as Illinois reports 3,314 cases, 69 deaths

CHICAGO — Nearly all of Illinois is back under “Phase 4” of the state’s COVID-19 plan Wednesday, as officials, pharmacies and health agencies ramp up vaccination efforts statewide.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Kane, DuPage, McHenry and Lake counties will officially return to Phase 4 of the “Reopen Illinois” plan Wednesday, joining nearly every other county as Covid infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths continue their downward trend.

In returning to Phase 4, indoor recreation venues like bowling alleys can reopen, group activities of up to 50 people are allowed, bars can serve people inside even if they don’t offer food and many businesses will see capacity limits increased to 50%.

In its latest update, the IDPH also reported 3,314 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Wednesday as well as 69 additional deaths, dropping their 7-day averages to about 3,150 cases and 59 lives lost.

Hospitalizations are also declining, with the state reporting 2,469 hospitalized with COVID-19 as of last night, including 520 in intensive care and 270 on ventilators.

While Illinois ranks in the bottom third in the number of new reported Covid cases compared to its population, the state is making slower progress when it comes to vaccinating its residents.

Illinois ranks sixth in the country in terms of total shots given, behind more populous states like New York, California and Texas, but ranks near the bottom in the percent of the population which has received at least one shot.

State health officials are working to ramp up vaccination efforts statewide, including instructing CVS and Walgreens to redistribute 97,000 doses which were set aside for staff and residents at long-term care facilities by making them available through their retail locations Wednesday.

A portion of each shipment of vaccine doses sent to Illinois is set aside for long-term care facilities as part of a federal program, but their pace at which they’re given lags behind much of the state.

Of nearly half a million doses which were set aside, about 35% have been administered, according to state data. Of the remaining doses, 58% have been given so far.

Qualifying residents can register online for vaccination appointments at CVS or Walgreens.

Cook County also opened its second-largest COVID-19 vaccination site at Triton College in River Grove, where more than 4,000 vaccines are expected to be given on a weekly basis.

The pace of vaccinations is increasing, as Illinois set another single-day vaccination record with more than 65,000 shots given yesterday and is now averaging about 46,000 a day on average.

A new study found that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine not only protects people from serious illness and death, but also significantly slows transmission of the virus from person to person. It is the first COVID-19 vaccine documented for substantially reducing virus spread.

The Biden administration announced Tuesday it will directly ship COVID-19 vaccines to select pharmacies across the country beginning next week, with plans to expand to 40,000 pharmacies as production of the shots ramps up.