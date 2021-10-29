Judge rules Chicago city worker vaccine mandate should stand

CHICAGO — A federal judge ruled Friday that 130 city of Chicago workers are not entitled to a temporary restraining order and the vaccine mandates should stand.



The judge said these policies do not infringe on any fundamental constitutional rights. He also denied temporary restraining order but decided not to rule yet on the employees’ complaint for a preliminary injunction because he needs more facts.

The workers were arguing they risked their lives on the frontlines and they shouldn’t be treated like public health hazards just because they don’t want to be vaccinated.

The workers who are suing are mostly in the fire department, but also in the water department and transportation departments.

They said the vaccine mandates are “unconstitutional” and violate Illinois law.

They also argue natural immunity is just as good as if not better than vaccine immunity.

And because many of them have already had Covid, they said feel like they don’t need the vaccine and shouldn’t be forced to get it.

They were trying to make sure the city couldn’t fire them or discipline them for not getting vaccinated.

But a federal judge ruled there is a public health necessity for a vaccine and testing mandate.

He also said there’s not enough data yet about natural immunity. But even if there was it wouldn’t matter, the city and Governor JB Pritzker would still have the right to enforce the policy.

The judge also ruled it was within Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s rights to enact policy on her own. She didn’t need the blessing of city council.