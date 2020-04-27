Judge rules against Pritzker’s extension of stay-at-home order

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. — A judge in Clay County Illinois ruled against Gov. JB Pritzker’s extension of the state’s stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ruling is a temporary restraining order and applies to the governor’s second stay-at-home order that goes into affect on Friday, May 1.
State Rep. Darren Bailey, from Xenia, Illinois, filed the lawsuit last week and said the governor exceeded his authority granted to him by the Emergency Management Act.
The judge agreed that the governor only has the power for 30 days of those emergency powers.
Pritzker’s chief of staff called the ruling “irresponsible” and “reckless.”
The ruling technically only releases Bailey from the executive order. But it opens the door for anyone else in the state to file a suit.
Pritzker will appeal the ruling and a status hearing is set for next week.