Judge rules against Pritzker’s extension of stay-at-home order

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. — A judge in Clay County Illinois ruled against Gov. JB Pritzker’s extension of the state’s stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Breaking: Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney rules against @GovPritzker’s executive order, granting a restraining order to temporarily block the stay-at-home order set to take place on May 1. Current order remains in place. Gov to appeal. Status hearing in 1 week. — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) April 27, 2020

The ruling is a temporary restraining order and applies to the governor’s second stay-at-home order that goes into affect on Friday, May 1.

State Rep. Darren Bailey, from Xenia, Illinois, filed the lawsuit last week and said the governor exceeded his authority granted to him by the Emergency Management Act.

The judge agreed that the governor only has the power for 30 days of those emergency powers.

This is the scene outside the Clay County Circuit Courthouse where roughly 100 people have gathered outside awaiting a judge’s ruling that could decide the fate of @GovPritzker’s third consecutive executive order. Some folks are wearing masks. Most aren’t. pic.twitter.com/y5LZsMavQE — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) April 27, 2020

Pritzker’s chief of staff called the ruling “irresponsible” and “reckless.”

Irresponsible, reckless, ignores the law, science and medical experts so that one grandstanding legislator can get a few press hits. An absolute disgrace. The state will appeal immediately and work to protect the many, many lives we are entrusted with. https://t.co/4hcO85jnkN — Anne Caprara (@anacaprana) April 27, 2020

The ruling technically only releases Bailey from the executive order. But it opens the door for anyone else in the state to file a suit.

Pritzker will appeal the ruling and a status hearing is set for next week.