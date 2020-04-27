Judge mandates additional social distancing rules at Cook County Jail

CHICAGO — A US District judge has issued an injunction, requiring more social distancing at Cook County Jail.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the preliminary injunction includes banning housing two inmates in a cell, in most cases.

The judge denied a request for other relief. Jail officials testified last week that many of the cells had becomes single inmate unites, and X’s has been spray painted on the floors to keep inmates six-feet apart.

The virus has killed six inmates and a correctional officer.