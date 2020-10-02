Judge denies request to block new coronavirus restrictions in Northwest Illinois region

DeKALB COUNTY, Ill. — On Friday afternoon, a judge denied a request by the owners of several DeKalb County bars and restaurants to block added restrictions on indoor dining.

State health officials said the positivity rate in the region that makes up Northwest Illinois has been rising for more than a week is is about 8%. That triggers new coronavirus restrictions, including the end of indoor service at bars and restaurants.

WGN spoke with several restaurant owners in DeKalb County who said they should not be subjected to the new restrictions because DeKalb County’s positivity rate is 6.6%, which is below the requirement.

“It’s the government saying ‘we’ll shut you down indoors’ and we have to go to court to ask them to reconsider and look at the actually facts in DeKalb County and give us an injunction,” Lincoln Inn owner Bill McMahon said.

The new restrictions in the area go into effect Saturday.

“I feel the next few weeks if we’ rerolled back we will be far darker than March, April and May,” said Fatty’s Pub owner Jeff Dobie. “There’s also not a lot of options for staff for unemployment bonuses, the government bailout of restaurants has been burned through – with all these factors I don’t think it can get much bleaker.”

On Friday, 2,206 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state and 47 additional deaths.