Jewel adding sneeze guards in front of cashiers, closing salad bars to prevent spread of coronavirus

ITASCA, Ill. — Customers checking out at Jewel-Osco stores will soon interact with cashiers through a plexiglass window, as the grocer adds sneeze guards and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Grocers are among the few businesses seen as “essential,” and as such are remaining open while much of Illinois shuts down.

In a statement released Tuesday, Jewel Osco outlined several steps its taking to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus. This includes:

Adding plexiglass sneeze guards at registers, desks, pharmacy stands and Starbucks locations

Using tape marks on the floor to indicate the six feet of appropriate “social distancing” space between customers waiting at the checkout, fresh food department and other locations

“Pausing” its soup, wing and salad bars

Regularly disinfecting stores and encouraging workers to practice appropriate hygiene

Jewel-Osco stores will also reserve special times for elderly and “vulnerable” shoppers, Tuesday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.