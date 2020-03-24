Jewel adding sneeze guards in front of cashiers, closing salad bars to prevent spread of coronavirus

ITASCA, Ill. — Customers checking out at Jewel-Osco stores will soon interact with cashiers through a plexiglass window, as the grocer adds sneeze guards and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Grocers are among the few businesses seen as “essential,” and as such are remaining open while much of Illinois shuts down.
In a statement released Tuesday, Jewel Osco outlined several steps its taking to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus. This includes:
- Adding plexiglass sneeze guards at registers, desks, pharmacy stands and Starbucks locations
- Using tape marks on the floor to indicate the six feet of appropriate “social distancing” space between customers waiting at the checkout, fresh food department and other locations
- “Pausing” its soup, wing and salad bars
- Regularly disinfecting stores and encouraging workers to practice appropriate hygiene
Jewel-Osco stores will also reserve special times for elderly and “vulnerable” shoppers, Tuesday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.