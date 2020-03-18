Jewel latest store to designate hours for senior shoppers

Jewel-Osco is the latest store to designate certain hours for elderly or other vulnerable shoppers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a tweet posted Wednesday, the grocery store chain said senior citizens are invited to have priority shopping on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.
On Monday, Elgin Fresh Market will be reserving the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The hours will exclusively be for the needs of the anyone 65 or older and those with disabilities.
Tuesday Target announced that Wednesday mornings would be reserved for “vulnerable guests.”
We’ll also reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.Target website
Earlier this week, Dollar General said the first hour of every business day would be for senior customers.