Jewel latest store to designate hours for senior shoppers

Jewel-Osco is the latest store to designate certain hours for elderly or other vulnerable shoppers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet posted Wednesday, the grocery store chain said senior citizens are invited to have priority shopping on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

We are asking that on Tuesdays & Thursdays, between 7am and 9am, you allow our senior shoppers to have priority shopping with fewer customers in the stores. We understand that this may not work for everyone but appreciate everyone’s consideration. pic.twitter.com/QuMKjul3Kd — Jewel-Osco (@jewelosco) March 18, 2020

On Monday, Elgin Fresh Market will be reserving the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The hours will exclusively be for the needs of the anyone 65 or older and those with disabilities.

Tuesday Target announced that Wednesday mornings would be reserved for “vulnerable guests.”

We’ll also reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns. Target website

Earlier this week, Dollar General said the first hour of every business day would be for senior customers.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, our first hour of operations will be dedicated to our senior shoppers. All stores will also close an hour earlier in order for employees to clean and restock shelves. Learn more about these change here: https://t.co/53rc2gMeVr — Dollar General (@DollarGeneral) March 17, 2020