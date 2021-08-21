Jesse Jackson Sr., Jacqueline Jackson test positive for COVID-19, currently hospitalized at Northwestern

Civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson leads a small group from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in a protest outside the United Airlines terminal at O’Hare International Airport on April 12, 2017 in Chicago. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson have both tested positive for COVID-19 and are hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a statement from Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

The statement read that doctors are currently monitoring their condition and that there are no further updates or information available.

Rainbow PUSH advises anyone who has had contact with either of them for the last five to six days to follow CDC guidelines and to isolate from others.