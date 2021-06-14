Jason Heyward is second Cubs player to reveal he isn’t vaccinated for COVID-19

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs’ Jason Heyward is speaking out about his decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Heyward told the Chicago Tribune that his decision is a personal one, but because he and his teammates are tested every day for the coronavirus, he feels safe.

The Cubs’ right fielder says the focus should be on whether fans in the stands are vaccinated, since stadiums are not fully open and so many people are not wearing masks.

Cubs’ first baseman Anthony Rizzo has also publicly acknowledged that he’s not vaccinated.