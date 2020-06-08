“Is wearing a face shield as effective as wearing a mask? Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 6/8

The US government's current supply of remdesivir, the only drug known to work against COVID-19, will run out at the end of the month, Dr. Robert Kadlec, a US Department of Health and Human Services official, told CNN.

The government's last shipment of the drug will go out the week of June 29. Gilead Sciences, the company that makes the drug, is ramping up to make more, but it's unclear how much will be available this summer.