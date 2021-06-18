‘Is there anyone you think should not get the vaccine?’ Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 6/18

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has just signed off on the establishment of an 11th federal holiday. Employees of federal agencies will now observe Juneteenth, as will government officials in a number of states passing similar legislation to recognize June 19 as the date federal enforcement finally put an end to slavery. Public sector employees won't have to wait long to take advantage of the new holiday.

"As the 19th falls on a Saturday, most federal employees will observe the holiday tomorrow, June 18th," tweeted the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the resources office of the federal government.