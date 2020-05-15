Ireland to start easing lockdown restrictions

LONDON — Ireland’s prime minister, Leo Varadkar, has confirmed that the lockdown restrictions in his country will start to be eased from Monday.

Varadkar said in a tweet that it is “safe to proceed” with the first stage in the government’s plan to ease the restrictions.

Earlier this month, the Irish government set out a road map of how to reopen society. Each one of the five stages will be staggered three weeks apart.

From Monday, groups of up to four people, who can be family or friends, may meet outdoors within 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) of home. And some workers, such as those in construction, can return to their jobs, while the rules on exercise have been relaxed. And garden centers, as well as other primarily outdoor retail businesses, will be able to reopen. Social distancing rules have to be observed in all cases.

Ireland is widely seen as having controlled the virus relatively well. The government has said that 1,506 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.