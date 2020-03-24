Inside an Illinois National Guard COVID-19 testing site for those on front lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — WGN received an inside look Tuesday at one of the Illinois National Guard’s COVID-19 testing sites on the Northwest Side.

After the governor issued the stay-at-home mandate, the national guard has set up shop at an old vehicle emissions testing facility, located at 6959 Forest Preserve Drive.

The COVID-19 test is for medical personal and first responders on the front lines only. Retirees and family members are not eligible.

“We’re used to fighting wars in the military,” said Capt. Jamie Knoblett. "But here, I guess we’re fighting germs, that’s what I told my kids before we came.”

Capt. Jamie Knoblett, a family nurse practitioner from Robinson, said the National Guard is conducting nasal swabs and taking temperatures.

“We’re not doing detailed exams by any means,” Knoblett said. “We’re taking their temperatures, so we’ve had several with increased temperature.”

The testing takes place from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. daily. You will need to bring your medical or first responder work I.D. for a test.

The Guard will test 250 people per day.