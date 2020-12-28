Inside a South Side nursing home hit hard by virus as vaccinations begin

CHICAGO – The first residents and staff members at nursing homes and rehabilitation centers in Illinois received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

Nearly half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been tied to long-term care facilities.

WGN News was invited inside a senior living and acute care facility on the South Side hard hit by the pandemic.

Every shot comes with a story.

Resident Margaret Hodges hasn’t been able to see her son much in 10 months.

“I’ve been waiting for it, so it means a great deal,” Hodges said. “The last time I saw him was out on the porch. He used to come three days a week. That’s what I miss most.”

For staff, their jobs at times have felt like the frontlines of a war against an invisible enemy.

“It has really been a nightmare, honestly,” said nursing consultant Alisha Bowler. “Watching our patients suffer from this horrendous pandemic has been hard on a lot of us.”

And then there’s nurse Marlene Allen. She survived a battle with COVID-19 in April, but her husband, Rufus, did not.

“This is special to me to get this shot because if they had it maybe they could have saved him,” she said.

The vaccine distribution at Symphony on Chicago’s South Side is especially meaningful because this facility was so hard hit in the spring.

There have been 187 reported COVID-19 cases there with 34 deaths, the third highest number of fatalities at a long-term care facility in Cook County.

Infectious disease Dr. Alexander Stemer said long-term care facilities have learned a lot since the spring surge.

COVID patients, and the staff who treats them, are now isolated from others. There are new cleaning procedures and visitors are banned.

But he said frequent testing is key to combatting the virus.

“At the beginning, skilled nursing facilities couldn’t get testing materials. Almost all went to hospitals,” Dr. Stemer said. “With a lot of pressure and increase availability, Symphony was able to procure testing equipment and now we can test our nurses and staff twice a week and test patients weekly.”

While there are some nerves that come with a new vaccine, most like nurse Marlene Allen, embrace what it represents.

“I feel good. I did this for my husband and I know he’s smiling down on me and is proud of me. Hopefully this shot can save a lot of lives.”