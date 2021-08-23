Indoor mask mandate now in effect across Cook County

CHICAGO — Cook County’s new mask mandate goes into effect Monday.

The mandate applies to all individuals above the age of two who can medically tolerate a mask to wear one inside multi-unit residential buildings, restaurants, movie theatres, retail establishments and fitness clubs.

Businesses will be required to post signage that states that masks are required.

The order follows Chicago’s indoor mask mandate, which went into effect on Friday.

Masks are already requires in schools under Gov. JB Pritzker’s statewide order.