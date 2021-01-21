Indoor dining returns to Kankakee, Will as region moves to Tier 1

Illinois health officials announced two south suburban counties will ease mitigations, including the return of indoor dining.

Kankakee and Will counties are under Region 7 and Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced it’s return to Tier 1.

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars that serve food is allowed to resume under Tier 1, although there are restrictions on capacity and group sizes. This is in addition to a reopening of entertainment venues, cultural institutions like museums, larger limits on group sizes and a resumption of sports and other recreational activities.

Tier 1

Also Thursday, health officials announced Region 6 is returning to Phase 4. It is known as the East-Central Region and includes the counties Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby and Vermillion.

Phase 4 also allows indoor dining with groups up to 10 people. And more indoor recreation to open at higher capacity, including bowling, skating and indoor playgrounds. Group fitness classes can increase to 50 percent capacity and gatherings can include as many as 50 people.

Metrics for other Chicago regions have been improving. If trends continue, indoor dining may soon resume there as well.