Indiana will move to new ‘Stage 4.5’ in coronavirus reopening plan, governor says

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that Indiana will not be moving to Stage 5 of the “Back on Track” plan on July 4th. Instead, a Stage 4.5 will hold for the next two weeks.

Holcomb began Wednesday’s briefing by acknowledging an “uptick” in the state’s COVID-19 cases.

Holcomb said states around the country including neighbors are seeing surges, and added that the nationwide cases are at a peak level.

“A date doesn’t drive us, but the data does,” Holcomb said. “This virus is on the prowl. That spread is not slowing down. Even states that have reopened recently, they are going back.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates