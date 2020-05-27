Indiana University to bring back in-person classes this fall, more online options

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie announced Wednesday that IU will have students back on campus in the fall with a mix of in-person and online classes, as well as schedule changes, FOX59 reports.

The university’s revised academic calendar eliminates fall and spring breaks, minimizes travel to and from campuses and adds more course options for students as follows:

Fall semester, Aug. 24 to Dec. 20: Classes may meet in-person or online until Nov. 20. Beginning Nov. 30, all classes will move to online only.

Spring semester, Jan. 19 to May 9: Classes meet online through Feb. 7, then begin in-person or remain online — depending on the class — through the remainder of the semester.

The revised academic calendar also provides additional options for innovative courses and flexibility in learning through a new, online winter session, Nov. 30 to Feb. 7. It provides an opportunity for additional credit hours.

Undergraduate students who take advantage of IU’s banded tuition rates can include courses from the fall semester, winter session or spring semester as part of the new calendar without any additional cost.

IU says many individual courses that met in person previously will be blended, with some portion of the instruction online.

Reduced holiday travel to and from campuses is aimed to limit the number of people on campus during the flu season months, the university said.

“As we have said repeatedly, the safety and well-being of all IU students, faculty and staff is our highest priority,” McRobbie said in his message to IU students, faculty and staff. “We have followed a methodical and deliberate approach in developing our plans for the new academic year and are relying on the best health and safety guidance available.”

Indiana University also said that most residence hall rooms on campuses will be single occupancy. However, shared rooms will be available for students who choose a roommate following a rigorous exemption process.

IU stated that it is continuing intensive cleaning protocols on all campuses and will reinforce “personal responsibilities to keep everyone in the campus community safe.” Exact procedures and advice from CDC and state guidelines will be finalized closer to the start of the fall semester, the university said.

“IU is also developing procedures to protect those at higher risk during this pandemic. Last week, IU announced a partnership with IU Health to provide COVID-19 screening, testing and management services for the 140,000 faculty, staff and students at all IU campuses and facilities across the state,” the university said in a release.