Indiana to reinstate ‘weekly work search’ requirement for unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday which requires Indiana residents requesting unemployment benefits to be actively seeking full-time work.

Beginning June 1, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) will again require a weekly work search report from Hoosiers applying for unemployment benefits.

Work search activities include applying for a job, attending a job fair, participating in a WorkOne orientation, or completing an online workshop.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government previously authorized states to waive work search requirements during the height of the pandemic.

DWD said it will notify those affected about these changes to allow for preparation time. For more information on the state’s work search program, click here.

Click here to read the full executive order.

DWD said the following resources are available for Hoosiers looking to work. For more information, click the program title to take you to the website:

Workforce Ready Grant: Pays the tuition and fees for eligible high-value certificate programs at Ivy Tech Community College, Vincennes University, Indiana Institute of Technology, or other approved providers.

Indiana Career Connect: Provides workforce services and tools to help employers connect with job-ready talent.

Hoosier Talent Network: Job-matching and career-planning site powered by artificial intelligence to help Hoosiers find the right job and uncover new opportunities.

180 Skills: Delivers high-quality, online, technical, employability, and compliance manufacturing skills training aligned with the needs of employers.

InDemand Jobs: Focuses on high-demand, high-wage jobs for today and tomorrow. The demand indicator used is based on a methodology that ranks all Indiana jobs based on future growth and wages.

Hoosiers by the Numbers: Premier source for labor market information for Indiana.

Hoosiers can also visit their local WorkOne center to learn about reemployment services. WorkOne locations can be found here.