Indiana residents 70 and older can now make appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Health officials in Indiana announced Wednesday residents 70 and older can now register to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a statement from the Indiana Department of Public health, residents 70 and older can schedule an appointment on the website https://ourshot.in.gov. A caregiver can also make the appointment on behalf of the resident.

Those needing assistance with registration can call 211 or one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging .

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will offer more information at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.