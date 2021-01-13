Indiana residents 70 and older can now make appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Health officials in Indiana announced Wednesday residents 70 and older can now register to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a statement from the Indiana Department of Public health, residents 70 and older can schedule an appointment on the website https://ourshot.in.gov. A caregiver can also make the appointment on behalf of the resident.

Those needing assistance with registration can call 211 or one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will offer more information at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

