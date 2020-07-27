Indiana mask mandate in effect Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide face mask mandate takes effect Monday in Indiana.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said last week the order will apply to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can’t be maintained.

Holcomb said his order will also require masks in schools for grades 3 and above by students, teachers and other employees. Holcomb said a renewed growth in the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations necessitated the mask order.

The governor wanted to make violations a misdemeanor, but dropped that plan after pushback from law enforcement and conservative legislators.