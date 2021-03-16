Indiana makes COVID-19 vaccine available to those 45 and up

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials have opened up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all Indiana residents 45 and older.

Tuesday’s announcement of the state’s vaccine eligibility expansion to Hoosiers ages 45 to 49 comes about two weeks after Indiana began allowing those ages 50 to 54 to register for vaccination appointments.

The Indiana Department of Health says the latest eligibility expansion makes the vaccine available to 415,640 additional Hoosiers.

On Monday, Indiana teachers and other school employees became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations through clinics across the state.

Officials have said additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.