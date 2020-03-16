Indiana joins Illinois in closing bars, restaurants to in-person customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is ordering restaurants and bars closed to in-person customers in another step toward stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

The order Monday from Gov. Eric Holcomb follows each of Indiana’s adjacent states taking the same step in recent days.

The governor’s office says 273 public school districts have decided to close to students and that the state education department is working with the 16 others to determine their next steps.

Indiana’s hospitals and surgery centers are being asked to cancel or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical procedures to help free up resources and personnel for possible virus illnesses.

