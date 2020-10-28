Indiana governor won’t back mandatory COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he would not support requiring residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine once such immunizations become available.
The question of mandating such vaccines was asked during a debate among the Republican governor and his two election opponents Tuesday night as Indiana has continued to face steep increases in coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations over the past month.
Holcomb said a vaccine should be encouraged when it is safe.
Indiana law already requires 11 vaccines for public school students, including those for whooping cough, tetanus, measles and meningitis.