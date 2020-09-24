Indiana governor keeps mask order, drops other coronavirus limits

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s statewide mask order will continue for another three weeks under a new order the governor announced even as he has faced public discontent over coronavirus restrictions amid his reelection campaign.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday he would be dropping most other limits on businesses and crowd sizes as of Saturday.

The mask order will be extended until Oct. 17. Holcomb said those restrictions could be removed because the state has seen progress in recent weeks in slowing the coronavirus spread.

His action lifts statewide capacity limits for restaurants and bars and crowd limits for social events.