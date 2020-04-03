Indiana governor extends stay-at-home order 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s stay-at-home order is being extended for two more weeks as the state’s number of coronavirus-related deaths topped 100 with the anticipated illness peak still weeks away.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday the extension for the order that first took effect March 25 and was set to expire Tuesday. Holcomb has repeatedly urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their home and to remain at least six feet from those they don’t live with to help stem the virus spread.

The deaths of 24 more people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday by state health officials.