Indiana Dunes National Park to reopen Porter Beach on Saturday

PORTER, Ind. (The Times) — The Indiana Dunes National Park is reopening part of a local beach in time for the Memorial Day weekend, but officials will be monitoring beachgoers to make sure they adhere to coronavirus pandemic safeguards.

The national park temporarily closed its portion of Porter Beach on May 6, citing “unsafe health conditions” including a lack of social distancing.

Park spokesman Bruce Rowe said Tuesday the park would reopen its stretch of Porter Beach, beach parking lots and restroom facilities on Saturday.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that park officials intend to close the beach again if visitors are found to be disregarding pandemic precautions.