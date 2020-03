INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 290 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana since Saturday. That brings the state’s total to 1,514.

So far, 32 people have died from COVID-19, according to the ISDH.

Lake County has reported 85 cases, the second-most in the state. Porter County has 14 cases.

The new numbers show 9,830 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.