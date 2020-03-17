Indiana confirms 2nd coronavirus death, more confirmed cases

INDIANAPOLIS — State officials say a second person has died in Indiana from a coronavirus-related death.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Tuesday the person, who was older than 60 and had been hospitalized, was from Johnson County, which is just south of Indianapolis. That announcement came after Indiana recorded its first COVID-19 death on Monday, when an Indianapolis resident died.

The health department reported Tuesday six additional confirmed COVID-19 illnesses, giving the state 30 cases across 15 counties.

The new cases involve two people each from Franklin, Lake and Marion counties.

