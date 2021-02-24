Indiana clamps down on COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, clinics

INDIANAPOLIS — A day after Indiana expanded coronavirus vaccine to all Hoosiers 60 and older, state health officials doubled down on eligibility restrictions and announced new guidelines for clinics administering shots.

State health health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday that several clinics that have “ignored” vaccine eligibility guidelines and will not receive any more first-dose shots.

She declined to indicate where or how many such vaccination sites would be affected, however. The state health department’s chief medical officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said clinics have additionally been instructed to stop administering first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people who live in other states.

She said be prepared to show documentation proving you live in Indiana when you show up to your appointment.

ISDH reported 1,019 more positive COVID-19 cases and announced 14 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.