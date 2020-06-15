Indiana casinos reopen Monday

HAMMOND, In. — Casinos in Indiana will be allowed to reopen Monday for the first time in months.

The Horseshoe Casino in Hammond opened around 6 a.m. Only about half of the casino’s seats and machines will operate.

Gamblers will need masks if they’re playing table games. There will also be sanitizing wipes at slot machines and tables.

The casino also plans to increase cleaning of chips and swapping out cards.

The poker room, sports book, buffet and valet parking are still closed.

Casinos in Illinois remain closed.

