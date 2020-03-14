Indiana casinos announce suspension in operations

No 24-hour Casinos in Illinois. The Illinois Gaming Board announced today a request from a casino trade group was denied. Supporters pushed for round-the-clock operations after the state legalized 24-hour video gambling at truck stops. They say casinos lose money because gamblers go to 24-hour casinos in Iowa, Missouri, and Indiana. For now, Illinois casinos […]

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Casinos in Indiana are closing for at least two weeks starting on Monday due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Indiana has 14 casinos in the state and five in northwest Indiana; Ameristar in East Chicago, Horseshoe in Hammond, Majestic Star and Majestic Star II in Gary.

The closures begin on Monday at 6 a.m.

On Thursday, Illinois suspended all casino operations after Rivers Casino announced they were halting operations.

Read the full statement below.

Based on changing circumstances and in the interest of public health, Indiana licensed gaming and racing operations will close for at least 14 days beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020. The Indiana Gaming and Horse Racing Commissions will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as appropriate.