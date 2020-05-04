Indiana begins reopening, easing business restrictions Monday

PORTAGE, Ind. — Indiana is joining the list of states that are starting to reopen.

Most of the counties in Indiana are now open, for the exception of Lake, Marion and Cass counties — which are scheduled to reopen later this month.

Starting Monday in most places in Indiana, people can gather in groups of 25, instead of 10.

In Portage, malls and other retail stores can welcome shoppers again, but only at 50 percent capacity.

Manufacturers and industrial operations can open without restriction. Even public libraries will reopen.

“Parks are opening. beaches are opening. At some point we have to open our country. And people are going to be safe. We’ve learned a lot. We’ve learned about the tremendous contagion but we have no choice, we can’t stay closed as a country,” Trump said during an interview with FOX News.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb felt pressure to reopen, but said his decisions are being driven by data.

Bars, playgrounds and casinos remain shuttered for now, but restaurants serving food can open at 50 percent capacity.

Starting Friday, religious organizations can hold in-person services again. While the state recommends social distancing guidelines, there are no hard and fast rules — and no enforcement.

“We think that for many states that are reopening that there will be potentially an increase in the number of infections as a result of this reopening,” said Youyang Gu, creator of Covid19-Projections.com.

Indiana’s governor is still encouraging people to work from home if possible and follow social distancing guidelines whenever possible, especially people over the age of 65.