Indiana announces ‘measured roadmap’ to reopen economy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced his plan to slowly reopen the state, FOX59 reports.

The overarching plan “Back on Track Indiana” has five stages and will begin on May 4. Holcomb said Indiana is already in the first stage and concentrated primarily on rolling out “Stage Two.”

Due to a high level of cases, Lake and Marion counties will not be able to start reopening until May 11.

“There are many miles to go,” Holcomb said. “Thanks to the action of 6.7 million Hoosiers, we are ready to move ahead in a measured way.”

He began his daily briefing with a solemn reminder of all Indiana has lost so far during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let us never, ever forget, for one second, that the more than 1,000 Hoosiers we have lost to this disease are not numbers. They are our parents, grandparents, loved ones,” Holcomb said. “We are all grieving and the depth of our grief is commensurate to how much we loved them.”

Holcomb also said Indiana wouldn’t forget the heroes who have stepped up during the pandemic.

“We are filled at immense pride at the generosity and sacrifice coming out at every corner of our state. On behalf of all Hoosiers, thank you,” he said, recognizing health professionals, first responders and essential workers in all industries who’ve kept the state going.

Holcomb said the number of admitted COVID-19 patients has decreased for two weeks. He said he wouldn’t ease restrictions unless that standard was met. The state’s guiding principles:

Monitor the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Retain capacity to treat a surge in patients

Have the ability to test all symptomatic Hoosiers

Have the ability to contact trace cases

Since the trends are moving in the right direction for Indiana, Holcomb said it’s time to roll out his five-stage “road map.” He hopes to have Indiana reopened by July 4, but said the timeline was subject to change based on COVID-19 trends.

For most Indiana counties, Stage Two begins Monday, May 4. There are exceptions in counties that have seen a large number of COVID-19 cases, such as Marion (May 11), Lake (May 11) and Cass (May 18).

Hoosiers 65 and older or those with underlying health conditions are urged to stay home and limit contact.

Holcomb said it was important to note that these are state guidelines—local governments can tighten the restrictions if necessary.

Under Stage Two guidelines, masks are recommended in public and when around other people. Retail and commercial businesses can operate at 50% capacity; mall common areas need to have just 25% capacity.

Once a county has been in Stage Two for a week, more restrictions can be lifted. That includes appointment-only personal services like hair appointments. Restaurants can open at 50% capacity for dine-in service.

Office workers can return to their jobs. However, people who can work from home are strongly encouraged to do so.



Several businesses will remain closed in Stage Two. They include bars, gyms, entertainment events and venues such as zoos, concert halls, movie theatres, bowling alleys, amusement parks, playgrounds, adult day cares, casinos, community swimming pools and camps.

There is an important distinction in Stage Two plans: churches will reopen statewide on May 8. Religious services are exempt from the 25-person rule. However, churches should follow social distancing guidelines and take precautions:

Face masks

No one older than 65 or with underlying health issues in attendance

Live streaming option

Add more times of services

Sign up-sheet to limit congregation size

Cleaning between services