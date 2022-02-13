Indian Prairie School District 204 go mask optional Feb. 22

Leaders of Indian Prairie School District 204 announced Sunday masks would be recommended and not required for all staff and students in grades K-12 beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Superintendent Adrian B. Talley, Ed.D., referenced a drop in district-wide COVID-19 cases and a high vaccination rate across the district’s seven zip codes, ranging from 72% to 90%, as reasons for the modification.

Early childhood students, including those in Pre-K programs across district schools, will continue to wear masks due to being unvaccinated.

Per federal requirements, students must continue to wear masks on school buses.

The decision comes after a county judge issued a temporary restraining order against Gov. JB Pritzker’s mask mandate for schools, which the Illinois attorney general is appealing.

Talley said the district would reevaluate its decision should the ruling be overturned.