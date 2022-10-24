LA SALLE, Ill. — The Illinois Veterans’ Home in La Salle County is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff, according to the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director Terry Prince.

The department has identified 23 staff members and 42 residents as positive with the virus at the home, located at 1015 Oconor Avenue. All cases have so far been mild, with mostly cold-like symptoms and no hospitalizations have been required.

The residents who have tested positive have been isolated and are being closely monitored.

The IDVA Senior Infection Preventionist has been at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home working with clinical personnel since the onset of this outbreak. The department said the residents are vaccinated, and Covid treatment therapies have been administered as needed.