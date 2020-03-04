In-laws of WGN’s Dan Ponce back home after COVID-19 quarantine aboard cruise ship

CHICAGO — The in-laws of WGN anchor Dan Ponce are back home in Vincennes, Ind. after spending nearly a month in two different COVID-19 quarantine sites.

First on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan and then two weeks on a military base in Texas.

They have received clean bills of health from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and said they never experienced any symptoms.

Fourteen people who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in February and flown back to the United States on charter flights tested positive for COVID-19, according to a joint statement from the US Departments of State and Health and Human Services.

The passengers were among the more than 300 people removed from the ship, which was docked off the Japanese port city of Yokohama and flown to military bases in the United States.

