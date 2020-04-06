‘I’m out in the public eye’: Mayor Lightfoot gets haircut amid social distancing orders

CHICAGO — Photos surfaced over the weekend showing the mayor after she got a haircut amid the state’s stay-at-home orders.

A woman posted photos on Facebook Sunday saying she “had the pleasure of giving Mayor [Lori] Lightfoot a hair trim.”

In the photos, the mayor is standing next to the woman and they are not standing six feet apart — plus, neither one was wearing a mask.

“Thank you for all the hard work & dedication put forth to help our city,” the post said.

Beauty and hair salons are among the many businesses closed to the public amid the statewide orders.

The mayor was asked about the trim during a press conference Monday.

“I’m in the public everyday and candidly, my hair was not looking the way it did,” she said. “I thought I would do it myself but I thought it would be a disaster. So I got a haircut,” she said.

When asked if she was sending mixed messages to Chicagoans, she said she practices what she preaches, but said because she is a public figure, she got the haircut.

“I’m the public face of this city,” she said. “I’m on national media and I’m out in the public eye. I’m a person who takes their personal hygiene every seriously.”

Lightfoot said the person who cut her hair wore gloves and a mask.She also said those photos are some of the few she has taken with anyone since the pandemic hit.

The mayor has been adamant about getting Chicagoans to stay inside and take precautions seriously since the pandemic started.