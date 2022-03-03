‘I’m humbled that it made a significant difference’: Dr. Ezike reflects on her time as Illinois’ top doc

The state’s top doctor announced this week she is stepping-aside.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike is leaving her post this month after shepherding Illinoisans through an unprecedented Covid pandemic.

She became the public face of Illinois’ pandemic response, reluctantly offering a daily drumbeat of death at news conferences.

“It’s a lot. It’s been a lot,” she said. “Even as we carry heavy loads and try to make it look easy, it doesn’t change the weight of that load.”

Ezike is Harvard grad, an internist and pediatrician by training, who went on to juvenile jail settings and ran the Austin Health Center on Chicago’s West Side.

None of it could’ve fully prepared her to run the health department of the nation’s sixth largest state during a global pandemic that has been politicized while also being fueled by misinformation.

“I had somebody last month come up to me after playing tennis — I’m focused on tennis – and say ‘I don’t think Covid stuff is real. I don’t know anyone who has died of Covid.’ And I’m like, ‘Lucky you,’” she said. “I hate that you have to personally experience such tragedy and loss before it becomes real.”

Illinois has had 32,886 Covid-related deaths. More than half the states in the nation did worse, per capita.

“I think the numbers speak for themselves,” Ezike said. ‘We have lower mortality rates than our neighbors, higher vaccination rates for all different age groups. And I hope that pays dividends as we think about whatever surge is around the corner.”

Ezike has been credited with delivering clinical news with compassion. There was the moment in the fall of 2020 when it all became too much and she excused herself from the podium. Through it all, it was never lost on her that as the state’s first Black female health director – who also happens to be trilingual – she had a unique ability to speak to often under-reached communities.

“I’m blessed I had the ability to connect with people who may have felt ostracized or who would have to go through translators to get info from health authorities,” she said. “I’m humbled that it made a significant difference.”

Ezike hasn’t revealed what’s next for her but she did say she hopes to continue serving under-served communities, but perhaps with a bit more anonymity.

