‘I’m going to cry now, happy tears:’ Despite hurdles, seniors and essential workers get Covid vaccine shots

RIVER GROVE, Ill. — Despite the wintery weather, hundreds of people visited a National Guard vaccine clinic in River Grove which officials say aims to deliver 600 doses a day.

For Betty Palacz of Hoffman Estates, getting a vaccine appointment was a team effort.

“My neighbor did all the work because I don’t have a computer, she did everything for me,” Palacz said.

She’s one of more than 400 Cook County residents being vaccinated Thursday at the National Guard clinic at Triton College.

“My daughters will be more at ease, they’re so afraid for me and my husband,” said Mt. Prospect resident Lulu Greenfield.

Currently, 550 national guardsmen are divided between 14 vaccine sites with most in Cook County. With larger shipments anticipated in the future, they hope to expand.

“To see everyone’s face and how excited they are to get the vaccination and I love that honestly,” National Guard Sgt. Jamilla Jackson said.

Major General Rich Neely said there is a push to pull some vaccines from the supply which is set aside for long-term care facilities, as that rollout has been slower than expected.

“The governor is working very hard with the new administration to make sure we have the supplies needed, how can we be more efficient,” Neely said. “After the year we’ve had with COVID-19, now we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

So far, Illinois has received 2.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, but only administered 1.15 million. Nearly 257,000 people or 2% of the state’s population are fully vaccinated.

Illinois has added 80 new vaccine locations across the state, most of them at Walgreens pharmacies, for a total of 390 places where people can get vaccinated.

Finally getting a dose of the vaccine proved to be an overwhelming, emotional experience for many seniors.

Palacz said throughout the pandemic, not being able to see her great-granddaughter, or hug her daughter or son has been hard.

“I’m just so happy I got the shot,” Palacz said. “I cried and I cried and I’m going to cry now, happy tears.”

Anyone looking to make a vaccine appointment without internet access can call: 833-308-1988.