Illinois TV, radio stations help raise money for food amid pandemic

As we all try to navigate the COVID-19 crisis, the one constant that has become so apparent is that we’re always stronger. together. That’s why Illinois broadcasters, both in TV and radio, are coming together to try and ease the incredible challenges many people are now facing, just to put food on the table for their families.

It's an effort playing out across the entire state and we’re asking you to join us.

WGN’s Lourdes Duarte has a closer look at why Illinois broadcasters are uniting against hunger.

We would like to thank those of you who have already donated. So far, we have raised $179,000.

Corporations and individuals looking for a way to make a difference in the lives of neighbors experiencing food hardship can contribute at:www.feedingIllinois.org/unite and/or text to FEEDIL to 91999.