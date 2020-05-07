Illinois tops over 3,000 coronavirus deaths, 70k cases after 138 additional fatalities reported

CHICAGO – The state of Illinois has eclipsed 3,000 coronavirus deaths, state health officials announced Thursday afternoon.

Since Wednesday, over 17,000 tests were performed and 2,641 were positive for coronavirus. The total number of cases is now at 70,873.

With an additional 138 lives lost, the state now has 3,111 fatalities related to coronavirus.

Dr. Ezike addressed questions about data during her address Thursday.

“We have lots of data that we are trying to get to you in real time.” she said. “However, by doing this, it means the data can change as new information is updated.”

She said a common example is an incorrect addresses which causes some cases to fluctuate from county to county.

“As we more forward with Restore Illinois, we will provide you this data, but we wanted to mention those caveats,” Dr. Ezike said.

Gov. Pritzker announced that in-person weekend coronavirus updates will no longer take place. Instead, medical updates will be announced online. They will continue in-person during the week.

The governor discussed unemployment Thursday as another 3.2 million Americans filed for benefits in April.

As many as 33.5 million people have have lost their jobs since the pandemic was declared in March.

As far as professional sports reopening in the city, Gov. Pritzker said he wants to gets sports going, but it will definitely be without fans for the moment.

“I want to get sports up and going, I think people need this as an outlet, no it wont be in person at least in the next month or two.” Gov. Pritzker said. “I am looking forward to seeing the plans.”