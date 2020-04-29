Illinois tops 50,000 coronavirus cases, 92 additional deaths reported

CHICAGO — Illinois has surpassed 50,000 coronavirus cases across the state, officials said.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were 2,253 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 50,355.

There were also 92 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,215.

State officials also reported that over 14,000 tests have been processed in the past 24 hours.

Watch Gov. JB Pritzker’s daily news conference here or in the player above.

Check back for updates.