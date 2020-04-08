Illinois tops 15,000 COVID-19 cases; 82 new deaths brings total to 462

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials announced 1,529 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, including 82 additional deaths.

Wednesday marks the largest single-day jump in COVID-19 related deaths so far.

In total, there are now 15,078 cases in Illinois, including 462 deaths in 78 counties.

At Gov. JB Pritzker’s daily news conference about the virus, he specifically addressed the goals and obstacles regarding testing across the state.

He acknowledged the state has been unable to meet his previously advertised goal of testing 10,000 people per day.

“We have only just surpassed 6,000 tests per day, and we will not pass the 10,000 test mark this week,” Pritzker said.

He said testing equipment is not producing as many valid results as promised.

