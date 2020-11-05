Illinois’ top health official encourages not to wait for symptoms to get tested

As COVID-19 cases continue to trend upward across the state of Illinois’, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health said people should not wait for symptoms to get tested.

The state has several free testing sites that go through their limited number of available tests quickly each day, but do not require insurance or for the patient to have symptoms.

On Tuesday, Illinois reported more than 7,500 new cases of COVID-19, with a seven-day positivity rate at 8.5 percent.

Illinois top doctor Ngozi Ezeke said hospitalizations and deaths have also sharply increased in recent weeks, and warned that exposure is possible in essentially all public places.

“With this amount of disease in our community, it’s hard to believe you could go anywhere in the community and not be exposed,” Ezeke said.

Ezeke also said that anyone participating in campaign rallies and protests, as well as poll workers and those who voted in-person to get tested.