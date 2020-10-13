Illinois surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 related deaths

Illinois marked a somber milestone Tuesday. Health officials said the state has surpassed 9,000 total deaths due to coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,851 new cases and 29 additional deaths.

“More than 9,000 Illinoisans — our mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, family, friends, and neighbors — have had their lives cut short by COVID-19, leaving tens of thousands more to grieve loved ones lost too soon,” Governor JB Pritzker said in a statement. “As we pause today to mourn these individual and collective losses, may we find strength in the tools we have to protect our communities: wearing a mask, watching our distance, and respecting public health and each other. My heart breaks for all those who have lost a loved one in this battle we never asked to fight – may their memories be for a blessing.”

Illinois now reports a total of 324,743 cases, including 9,026 deaths since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 6 – October 12 is 4.5%. Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 55,993 specimens for a total of 6,411,254.

As of last night, 1,848 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 406 patients were in the ICU and 160 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.