Illinois student athletes to file lawsuit against IHSA

CHICAGO — Twenty student athletes and their families are filing a lawsuit Tuesday against the Illinois High School Association.

The lawsuit claims that IHSA exceeded its authority by moving fall contact sports.

According to IHSA bylaws and constitution, a referendum vote of member schools must be taken before amending a sports season.

There are 1,000 schools that are part of the IHSA.

The plaintiffs say the fall season delay is causing students mental and financial hardships. They also say students are missing out on competitive college scholarships.