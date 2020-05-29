Illinois stay-at-home order ends as state begins to reopen; 1,622 new coronavirus cases reported

CHICAGO — Friday marked the end to Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order as Illinois transitions to Phase 3 of its reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the stay-at-home order’s place is new executive order dealing with the stages of recovery.

According to health officials, there were 1,622 new COVID-19 cases and 86 additional deaths in the last 24 hours. They say Illinois is averaging 40 fewer COVID-related deaths per day than we were two weeks ago.

There are currently 3,599 currently hospitalized with COVID-related illness in the state, which the lowest number in weeks, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Friday also marks the end of Pritzker and IDPH’s daily coronavirus daily briefings, but daily statistical updates will continue.

New #COVID19 numbers for Illinois show that since yesterday's report…



* 1,622 additional confirmed cases

* 86 additional deaths

* 21,796 additional tests performed

* Recovery rate remains at 92%



Since the outbreak began… pic.twitter.com/X0soVmgIze — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) May 29, 2020